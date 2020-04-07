Lowe’s to shut down stores for Easter to give workers ‘a much-deserved day off’

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina-based Lowe’s plans to give workers a break in honor of Easter, according to a news release.

On Sunday, April 12, all Lowe’s stores and distribution centers across the United States and Canada will close, and workers won’t have to worry about losing wages because of it.

“Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates,” said Lowe’s President and CEO Marvin Ellison. “We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday. I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.”

This decision comes after the company took other steps to give thanks to workers for persevering through the pandemic.

Lowe’s already issued temporary wage increases for the month of April and issues a special payment to hourly workers.

“We continue to listen to our associates’ and customers’ feedback and make necessary adjustments to help keep everyone in our stores safe during this unprecedented time,” Ellison said.