Lowes Foods selling face masks created by Mount Airy company

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —Lowes Foods, a Carolinas-based grocer, is now selling protective face masks from another local producer: Renfro Corporation, which is based in Mount Airy.

Renfro is the manufacturer of Nightingale™ Face Masks. The masks will retail at Lowes Foods for $7.50 but are being offered for $4.99 to those who have a Lowes Foods Fresh Rewards Cards.

William M. Satterwhite, III, JD, MD, Chief Wellness Officer at Wake Forest Baptist Health and his team designed the mask together with Renfro.

The Nightingale masks are washable and reusable, and they feature an enlarged area for the nose and chin that aligns with the contours of the face to create a larger “breathing pocket” for the wearer.

“We appreciate the work of Dr. Satterwhite and his team and their innovative mask design. We are also thrilled to partner with Renfro, which like Lowes Foods, was born here in the Carolinas,” Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe said. “Along with following social distancing and other recommendations of health officials, wearing masks when in public helps support the local efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The Nightingale masks are available at all Lowes Foods stores in North and South Carolina.