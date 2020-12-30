Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies at 41 from COVID-19 complications

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - More people in North Carolina continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19. New numbers Tuesday from NCDHHS show more than 63,000 people are now vaccinated. That’s double the number of people vaccinated the week before, which was around 24,000.

Front line healthcare workers, first responders, and those living in long term care facilities are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine right now under phase 1a in North Carolina.

The Huntersville Fire Department says five of its members have received the vaccine within the past day. Medic in Mecklenburg County also says several of its employees have received the vaccine.