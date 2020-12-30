Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies at 41 from COVID-19 complications

by: Jenn Hensley

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Newly elected congressman Luke Letlow has died from complications related to the coronavirus.

He was 41 years old.

Media requests have been made for a statement from the late Congressman’s family and campaign officials.

This is a breaking news story and no additional information has been released.

