Long lines as Triad students get tested for COVID-19 ahead of back to school; ‘we’re trying to be safe and make sure everybody’s good’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – As students prepare to go back to school, a COVID-19 test made some people’s checklists.

“We’re just getting tested just to make sure everything is okay and then get the kids tested too,” Sean Devlin, a concerned parent.

Hundreds of cars drove through the COVID-19 testing site set up in the Four Seasons Town Centre parking lot over the weekend.

“We’ve been around family, we’ve been around friends, we did travel, so we’re trying to be safe and make sure everybody’s good,” said Thomas Lewis, a concerned parent.

Lewis and his daughter, a sixth-grader at Summerfield Charter Academy, waited in line for around two hours Sunday.

“We just wanted to get tested to make sure we don’t have anything that could be taken back to school,” he said.

Lewis is worried about the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases and the potential impact the highly contagious Omicron variant could have on schools.

“Every parent has their concern; you’re not going to be 100 percent okay with that being the case but there’s a lot of precautions and things that they’re doing at her school,” Lewis said.

Some people, like Lewis, waited two hours or more to get their noses swabbed.

“Recently one of my cousins has been exposed to COVID so for me, I just wanted to be safe,” said Rana Aasholn, a junior at Ragsdale High School.

Aasholn told FOX8 it was worth the wait to know if she’s positive or negative before class starts Tuesday.

“I’m still cautious when people come around me,” Aasholn said.

She is hoping for a smoother semester than what she experienced in 2021.

“I had to quickly adjust to things like online school,” she said. “Like not being able to see my friends and family.”

Aasholn and her classmates will be required to mask up in Guilford County Schools.

Parents in line to get their kids tested know with the state is preparing for a peak in the Omicron variant a few weeks away. It could mean school plans could change quickly.

“Already kind of planning for it to not send them back the first day or maybe even the first week,” Devlin said.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services cut the quarantine time to match the new CDC guidelines of five days instead of ten days. Students or staff who are vaccinated with no symptoms can go back immediately after exposure.

“We don’t want nobody to have it, have any problems, and I wish this stuff would go away,” said David Ryals, a concerned grandparent.

If you’re planning to get a test this week expect long lines as more students get ready to head back to school and college.