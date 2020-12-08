Local small businesses concerned about another possible shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How much longer can small businesses survive?

Governor Cooper and mayors in the Triad have taken action to get everyone to comply with the gathering guidelines, but stronger enforcement may be needed to get a handle on the climbing case count.

Small business owners in Greensboro told FOX8 they won’t survive rollbacks or another shutdown.

“We used to have 200 or something students come through here every week. Because of the pandemic, that’s dropped by about 50%,” Al Stephens said.

Music stands, pianos, guitars and saxophones are all sitting unplayed inside his store: Moore Music Company on Market Street.

“It’s been a real challenge,” he added.

Stephens said his business relies heavily on back-to-school rentals.

“Our Christmas season is August to mid-September. That really didn’t happen because of the pandemic and people really not knowing what was going to happen,” he explained.

They’re only surviving because people are taking up new hobbies at home.

“We’ve seen people come in to rent or buy instruments, saying ‘I’ve always wanted to do this,'” Stephens said. “The best time to do this is now.”

He’s optimistic that things will get back in tune.

“When kids hopefully go back to school, we’ll see it pick up,” Stephens said.

Other Greensboro small business owners aren’t as confident.

“There are days where even being in the store, it’s not worth being there. I spend more on electricity than I make,” Daniel Weatherington said.

FOX8 has been following Weatherington’s struggle to keep Gate City Candy open since April.

“The numbers are so low, it’s hard to even discuss it,” he added.

Now, he’s worried about the governor asking people to take a step back.

“This is the busiest time of the year. If you shut down a small business at the busiest time of the year, it’s a death sentence,” Weatherington said.

Both business owners pray people take personal responsibility to stop the spread of the virus, so they can stay open.

“If you don’t, then you’re going to knock on their door one day, and they’re not going to be there,” Stephens said. “And then you’re going to say ‘oh, where did they go?'”