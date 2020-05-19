Local retired paramedic thanks first responders by creating signs

KING, N.C. — You’ve seen the many ways people are helping keep spirits up and support each other during this health crisis.

There are parades and plenty of signs posted in yards in the Piedmont Triad. Now a retired paramedic has created his own way to thank first responders.

Helping people is in Fred Lawson’s blood.

“I’ve been tied to Fire and EMS all my life. It’s in my heart and that’s kind of what led me to this project,” Lawson said.

The former paramedic was forced into early retirement when he suffered a serious brain injury after an ambulance crash in 2016.

During the pandemic, he’s been on the sidelines watching his former Stokes County coworkers, many who volunteer, take extra risks during this time.

“I sat down and said I want to make a sign that I can do. Kind of like a thank you project,” Lawson told FOX8.

he created a yard sign with his girlfriend Brittney to thank their heroes.

“We printed probably 25 to begin with, and we ended up throwing them all away. The blue wasn’t bright enough. We wanted to add some things in there. It was trial and error,” said Brittney Wall, who owns The OG Print Shop in Mayodan.

The two perfected the signs and started taking donations to put more of them in the yards of first responders.

“We have probably placed 50 to 100,” Lawson said.

“Nobody knew anything about the signs. Nobody knew where they came from,” said Sauratown Fire Chief Wayne Barneycastle. “It makes you feel good. To pull up and see that in your yard.”

The 40-year fire department veteran was touched by the act of kindness.

“I have never considered myself a hero, but when you look at a sign like that, that somebody puts out in your yard, you automatically go to social media or Facebook to make a remark about it,” Barneycastle said.

An anonymous donation helped Lawson and Wall print enough signs for Chief Barneycastle to give to his entire department and friends.

“These men and women, they are not going to acknowledge or say that they are heroes. But in the community’s eyes and so many more, they are our heroes,” Lawson said.

The Operation #ThankAHero signs come in three styles and cost $15. The money collected will be donated to first responders.

You can check them out on The OG Print Shop’s Facebook page.