Local retail stores look forward to opening their doors as North Carolina enters Phase One of reopening

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Retail stores across the state are getting ready to reopen their doors after months of being closed.

Starting at 5 p.m., North Carolina will move into Phase One of Governor Roy Cooper’s plan to ease restrictions on the stay-at-home order.

Under Phase One, all retail stores are allowed to reopen, but with certain measures in place.

Businesses are limited to 50% capacity with room for customers to stay six feet apart, there needs to be disinfecting of high-traffic surfaces and there needs to be hand sanitizer out for shoppers.

Southern Home and Kitchen in Winston-Salem is planning to open their doors on Saturday.

“We’ve tried to make the most out of the last two months for sure. But opening the doors, there’s nothing more exciting, seeing everyone’s face again and having a little bit of normalcy back in our community I think will be great for everyone,” Jane Wylie with the store said.

They’ve adjusted over the last two months by offering more curbside pick-up options and trying to boost their social media presence.

Over the last two weeks, Wylie says they have focused on getting ready to reopen to customers.

“Yeah, a lot of prep work went into it just to ensure we’re following the guidelines and doing everything in that way. But also to make sure we have everything to make sure our employees feel safe, our customers feel safe. It’s probably been two weeks even though we didn’t know the date we’ve been working to really make the most of our time at home to make sure we’d be ready to open,” she said.

Wylie says some things will look different for shoppers.

“So expect as much great customer service and things like that from us, but we’re asking people, you know, only eight people in the store, wear a mask, and we’ll give hand sanitizer to make them feel safe as well as our employees,” Wylie said.

Wylie says the timing of opening is great for the store.

“I think every day we’ve been closed, we’ve been looking forward to that special day of opening and it just happens to be Mother’s Day which is great. And all the moms deserve something special,” she said.

Southern Home and Kitchen is also trying to give back to the community by donating a portion of the proceeds of one of their bags to the Second Harvest Food Bank. Phase One for reopening is set to be in place until May 22. From there the governor can decide whether to move the state into Phase Two or continue Phase One.