Local restaurants get creative with dining plans as Phase 2 begins

ASHEBORO, N.C. — With the excitement brought on by Phase 2, many people are hoping this will be a step back to normality.

However, it will be a different dining experience as restaurants make noticeable adjustments to social guidelines.

Governor Cooper and health experts have laid out guidelines that specify restaurants can only be filled to 50% capacity, must not allow more than six people to dine at a table and must separate each group by six feet.

Barry Yow and his staff at the The Flying Pig in Asheboro have spent the past few days doing just that.

“We’ve moved around tables. We blocked off booths and have plenty of masks for our staff,” Barry explained.

His restaurants can now only seat 65 people, but he’s hopeful that people will still choose to come.

Not only will changes be found there but also at the table.

Restaurants have moved to disposable paper menus and individual salt and pepper packets as opposed to the traditional salt and pepper shakers.

For Barry, the big challenge he and his staff may face is abiding by the social guidelines but also keeping the social atmosphere that The Flying Pig is known for.

“Waiters and waitresses are not supposed to linger at the table and engage in long conversations. Which is what we normally do. We are a very social place, so that will be a little tricky for us,” Yow said.

The Flying Pig and other restaurants, like Sir Pizza, are trying to take advantage of Phase 2 happening during Memorial Day Weekend.

“It might be full tonight,” explained Sir Pizza Co-Owner Mark Burrow.

Where they would normally be off on Memorial Day, he has extended his hours to be open for the holiday weekend.

“My employees want to get back to work. I’m sure some people will be traveling, but others won’t,” Burrow said.

Restaurant owners asked if you do plan to go out to a restaurant, be patient and be safe.