Local people having trouble filing for unemployment; woman waits on hold over four hours

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Tens of thousands of people across North Carolina are struggling to get by and file for unemployment.

FOX8 heard more and more about the issue last month as many lost their jobs. Since then, the state has tripled staff and extended hours, but FOX8 viewers tell us they still can’t get through.

Four hours, 16 minutes and 34 seconds: the longest Tammy Ayala has ever waited on hold. She looked back at her call history in disbelief.

“It was a nightmare. Absolute nightmare. I kept listening to the same recording over and over until you could say it in your sleep,” Ayala said.

Desperation started to sink in after she was furloughed from her job at American Furniture Rentals in Durham, and she had problems filing for unemployment.

“I couldn’t get in. It froze up. I can’t tell you how many times it froze. There’s no sense in someone having to go through all that,” Ayala said.

After 30 days, she finally was able to talk to someone over the phone and get her information corrected. Ayala is one of the lucky ones.

“I wasn’t going to give up. I figured if I waited 30 days and I got on hold, I was going to stay on hold,” Ayala said.

Jessica Pyrtle shares Ayala’s frustration and still has not spoken to a live person over the phone.

“I would call sometimes 80 to 100 times and never get through,“ Pyrtle said.

The mom of four was recently laid off from her job as a housekeeper at Hampton Inn in Winston-Salem.

“It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating to be out of work and not making any money and then not being able to get any answers from unemployment,” Pyrtle said.

A stimulus check is helping Pyrtle and her fiancé get by in the meantime, but she says she’s running out of options.

“We’re both out of work. We went from a two income family to a no income family, so I don’t know what we’re going to do for money,” Pyrtle said.

Pyrtle has tried everything: calling early, pushing different buttons and calling non-stop.

“I hear of people waiting eight and a half hours on hold and that’s even if you get through. I don’t know how they’re getting through to begin with because I haven’t been able to get through,” Pyrtle said.

“I don’t even want to count how many times I was calling. I just don’t want to know,” Ayala said.

Pyrtle understands the backlog but believes there needs to be a solution.

“It shouldn’t be this difficult because people have probably small issues that just need to be fixed by somebody. We can’t fix them ourselves,” Pyrtle said.

Every time Ayala wanted to give up and stop picking up the phone, she recalled a lady who called the hotline nearly 200 times.

“I read this story about a lady who called 176 times and my heart just went out to her. I think that’s what kept me going. Thinking about this lady who called 176 times,” Ayala said.

If you’re still having trouble filing for unemployment, keep calling.

The customer call center at (888) 737-0259 and the pandemic unemployment assistance line at (886) 847-7209 will take calls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday the pandemic unemployment assistance line is available from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.