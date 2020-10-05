Local parents react to COVID-19 cluster reported at West Davidson High School

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Basketball workouts have been sidelined at West Davidson High School after a cluster of reported COVID-19 cases has been linked to team workouts.

Over the weekend, WDHS officials notified parents there had been a cluster of cases. Five students tested positive.

“The school told us that there was a cluster of COVID-19 on the basketball team,” said William Earv, a parent from the school.

The school released the following statement to FOX8:

“Davidson County Health Department has identified a cluster of confirmed positive COVID cases today at West Davidson High School tied to basketball workouts. A cluster is identified when there are five confirmed positive cases that can be epi-linked to one another. In line with North Carolina High School Athletic Association guidelines, basketball workouts were stopped immediately after an individual present reported having symptoms. Individuals identified as close contacts to anyone who is confirmed positive have been excluded from the school campus and will be contacted by the Davidson County Health Department regarding quarantine information. COVID-19 continues to spread not only in our community, but in the state and nation. We expect cases to have ties to our school system for the foreseeable future. Davidson County Schools continue to do enhanced cleaning and disinfecting in our facilities, we encourage and monitor implementation of the 3-W’s in our buildings, and we are screening for illness prior to entry into our facilities.”

Despite the district’s swift actions, some are still concerned.

“You worry about their safety. You want them to be safe. I know they’re wearing masks and trying to follow the guidelines, but there’s still that risk,” said Matthew Hutchinson, a West Davidson High parent.

Robin Backer said this cluster brings fears for her household. Her daughter is a senior at the high school.

“I didn’t want her to go to school, but I didn’t want to keep her at home, either,” Backer said.

She said her husband is immunocompromised, so she and her family wear masks at home.

“He’s on oxygen, and it worries me be about contagion,” Backer said.

For some parents, the news of active cases on this campus doesn’t sway their feelings about sending their kids to school any more than when the semester started.

“Anybody can get it. I mean, it’s everywhere. You can go to the grocery store and get it,” Earv said.