Local nurse shares struggle of working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis

Medical heroes are shining a light on what it’s like working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Keely White is a registered nurse for a medical facility in the Triad. She’s been working with COVID-19 patients since the beginning of March.

“It is very mentally and emotionally exhausting right now,” White said.

She said she starts every day doing this one thing.

“I pray over myself; I pray over everybody that we’re going to be OK and that this too shall pass,” White said.

White said the training the medical staff underwent in preparation for the virus was key.

“We are always making sure that with our personal protective equipment that we have observers that make sure we are putting them on correctly and that we’re doffing things off correctly so that’s been very beneficial so you won’t contaminate yourself,” White said.

White takes all precautions after work before interacting with her family. She says the trying to explain to her 2-year-old son he can’t hug her right now is heartbreaking.

“I walk through the door, my 2-year-old wants to run up and hug me and I’m like stepping away from him and I’m like, ‘Don’t touch me right now until I get into the shower and get into the routine of things,’” White said.

She’s been finding positive ways to cope with stressful days but wants to continue reminding everyone to continue following the stay-at-home order and CDC guidelines.

“This virus doesn’t discriminate it doesn’t matter what color you are, how old you are, what comorbidities you may have, so just protect yourself,” White said.