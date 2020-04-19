Local musicians perform for service workers in need

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The president and North Carolina’s governor are focused on getting the economy going again.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump talked about states making soft openings while still playing things safe as we wait to see what’s next with the coronavirus.

Here in North Carolina, most businesses remain closed, leaving employees looking for unemployment and others coming up with creative ways to help people in the service industry.

“We’re asking our citizens to support our local businesses as much as possible,” said Mayor Allen Joines of Winston-Salem.

One way is through a group of local musicians. They call themselves “The Virtual Village.”

The musicians travel to different neighborhoods in Winston-Salem and play music while earning tips and donations for servers. Some of them have also worked in the service industry.

“You can only think about this stuff so long,” said Dale Cole, musician and founder of The Virtual Village.

Danielle Bull recently got involved with the charity to support her colleagues and her business after she was forced to close her bar, Bull’s Tavern.

“People need music. People need joy. Not only are you trying to navigate how to hold on to your businesses or your job. Learning how to telecommute. Every day you learn a new way to function,” Bull said.

A struggle that Virtual Village musician Jim Moody knows all too well. His West End Coffeehouse has been closed for weeks.

“We knew with legitimately staying open that we were going to be a part of the spread. So here we are, playing music for everybody,” Moody said.

The goal is to get people to donate to their local businesses through tipping the band or buying a #WinstonStrong wristband for $5.

“We’re seriously all in this together,” said musician James Vincent Carroll.

Idah Jimenez bartends in downtown Winston and watched the performance with her daughter and friend to support her colleagues.

“They’ve been coming up with all kinds of creative ways to raise money for…people like us,” Jimenez said.

The charity will continue to perform and support servers as city leaders work on a relief plan.

“So many people have been laid off in that industry, and I worked so hard to create this response fund,” Mayor Joines stated.

SERVPRO is sponsoring the #WinstonStrong wristbands.

You can get one at Coffee Park Airstream.

The Virtual Village will perform again Sunday afternoon. You can find their performance schedule on their Facebook page.