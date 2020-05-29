Local hotel near PTI Airport undergoes $1.2 million transformation during pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new brand, a new name and over $1 million in renovations.

The former Best Western hotel near PTI Airport underwent a $1.2 million transformation, and most of the work took place during the pandemic.

“For about a month, I only had 12 guests. It was really bad,” said Rushi Patel, Clarion Pointe General Manager.

Patel comes from a hospitality background. His parents worked as housekeepers after immigrating to the US in the mid-90s.

“Me and my sister stayed with our uncles while my parents did housekeeping until 1998,” Patel said.

Today his family owns two hotels. One in Jackson, Tennessee, that his sister manages and the other in Greensboro.

“We got hit pretty bad because we’re right by the airport. Our luxury from the sense of the travel from the interstate has completely stopped,” Patel said.

Empty rooms created a good time for a hefty amount of renovations on the 22-year-old building.

“The timing kind of worked out really well where we could get all the work done, and we didn’t have any guests,” Patel explained.

The slow business also gave him the opportunity to thoroughly disinfect rooms and create a sanitation schedule.

“Once a guest checks out, we spray down the hot touch points. We strip the rooms, and then we leave that room vacant for 24 hours. We don’t let a housekeeper go in there. We don’t let anybody go in there. And then after that 24 hours, we have them clean,” Patel said.

Rooms are fogged for two hours every four check-ins, and keycards are trashed after every use. Patel expects business to pick up as more people go back to work and travel.

“Just the anticipation right now. We’re just waiting,” Patel said. “95% of the inside of the hotel is brand new. Everything from the furniture, from the TVs to the flooring, the bathrooms, all the rooms, all the hallways.”

Not long after we spoke to Patel, he told us he had seven check-ins in one day. That’s more than half of what he saw in business last month.