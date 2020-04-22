Local high school seniors prepare for possible virtual graduation

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The coronavirus has made a lasting impact on school systems across the country.

First there was virtual learning. Now some schools are looking into the possibility of an online prom and graduation.

Empty lots and parked buses have become a common scene at high schools across the state, including Davidson county.

“It’s been really rough,” said Katie Hutcherson, a senior at Oak Grove High School.

For the past month, she has adjusted to a new normal.

“A bunch of Google classroom, Canvas, Zoom sessions, everything,” Hutcherson explained.

Just over 200 Oak Grove seniors will pick up their cap and gowns this week as they await the district’s decision on graduation.

“Most of my friends are really upset about it,” Hutcherson said.

She and her classmate Ashley Longbottom are trying to keep a positive outlook.

“Even if it’s online Zoom prom or Zoom graduation, we’ll find a way to do it,” Hutcherson said.

“I’m kind of excited to see how it’s going to play out and what we come up with,” Longbottom said.

She is ready to take on the challenge of a possible online prom and graduation.

“Just to see what would happen and be able to see people’s faces again. I mean you don’t really have to get that dressed up, so it saves money too,” Longbottom said.

The girls owe their positivity to their teachers who they say check in on them daily.

“It’s really hard to think negatively about it in any way. Even though were not in school, we’re still this big family,” Longbottom said.

The district recently modified its graduation requirements to make sure seniors can still get their diplomas.