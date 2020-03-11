Local health systems expand visitor restrictions in response to coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seven regional health systems are expanding visitor restrictions as an extra precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

Cone Health, Atrium Health, Blue Ridge Health, CaroMont Health, Novant Health, Randolph Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health made this joint decision.

According to Cone Health, the health systems ask those that are not immediate family members to avoid visiting patients unless absolutely necessary

They encourage visitors to use phone calls and video chats on personal phones and mobile devices to reach their loved ones.

"The health system is taking these additional measures to help control the spread of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and to protect the health of our patients, their loved ones and our staff," Wake Forest Baptist Health said in a news release.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video