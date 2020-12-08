Local health care systems prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The first shipments of the coronavirus are expected as early as Monday.

Wake Forest Baptist Health could be one of the first medical facilities in the state to receive the vaccine.

FOX8 checked in on the status of other health care systems in the Triad to see if they are prepared to handle the vaccine’s chilly logistics problem.

Cone Health has an ultra-low temperature freezer on order, but it will likely not get here before they receive the vaccine. So, they found a solution in an unexpected ally.

High Point University’s School of Pharmacy is loaning the hospital a freezer. It will allow Cone Health to store vaccines at minus 80 degrees Celsius and avoid using dry ice long term.

“We are still prepared in case we need to use it, but we are very happy that we don’t have to. There’s a lot of safety concerns as well with the use of dry ice and the actual expiration of the vaccine is much shorter in those storage containers than it would be if we have the freezer to store it in,” said Dr. DeAnne Brooks, Cone Health’s chief pharmacy officer.

Brooks says preservation and timing are crucial.

“Once it does come out of the freezer it’s good in a fridge for 5 days and once it is out of the fridge and diluted then we have 6 hours to give it to a patient before it expires,” Brooks said.

Cone Health plans to store nearly 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that the pharmaceutical company will ship potentially next week. Hospital leaders say they will follow a phased approach to distributing the vaccine that aligns with federal and state guidance.

In the meantime, Brooks is reminding everyone to practice patience and don’t let your guard down.

“I would just ask everyone to continue because we will still continue this even once we start vaccination, our three Ws. Wear your mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands all the time,” Brooks said.

Brooks says it’s recommended to observe patients for about 15 minutes after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. She said that’s a little different than what they typically do for other vaccination, like the flu shot.