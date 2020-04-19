Local family has impromptu prom for daughter in dining room

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Brandy Collins says her husband Curtis Collins took their daughter Zoe Collins to her senior prom in their dining room.

Although Zoe’s prom has been rescheduled, Curtis wanted to make her original prom date special.

Since the stay at home order, Zoe wasn’t able to work anymore, so she didn’t think she’d be able to get her prom dress.

The staff at Southern Bride at the Factory got the dress out of layaway for her.

Brandy said she chose to share the story to bring some joy into people’s lives.

Local family has impromptu prom in dining room for daughter (credit: Brandy Collins)

Local family has impromptu prom in dining room for daughter (credit: Brandy Collins)

Local family has impromptu prom in dining room for daughter (credit: Brandy Collins)

Local family has impromptu prom in dining room for daughter (credit: Brandy Collins)

Local family has impromptu prom in dining room for daughter (credit: Brandy Collins)

Local family has impromptu prom in dining room for daughter (credit: Brandy Collins)

Local family has impromptu prom in dining room for daughter (credit: Brandy Collins)

Local family has impromptu prom in dining room for daughter (credit: Brandy Collins)