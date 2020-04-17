Local families try to balance changing summer camp plans for kids

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Piedmont families to constantly juggle their schedules. Even summer planning has been thrown for a loop.

Erin Frank is a mother of three trying to balance ever-changing summer camp plans.

“We’ve been waiting on his because we don’t know if it’s going to happen,” Frank said. “It’s an athletic camp. It was supposed to be in the beginning of July, and we keep putting that off waiting to see if it will actually happen.”

Frank then described what happened to her daughter’s summer camp plans.

“My daughter was supposed to go to a STEM camp in mid-July. They extended the cancellation period and then later came back and gave us the option of 2021,” Frank said.

Meanwhile, Lee Tillery, director of the High Point Parks and Recreation Department, is planning to start summer programming on schedule.

“Right now, we want to prepare as if everything will run on schedule this summer, and we need to be prepared,” Tillery said. “We need to make sure we are ready to host everyone this summer.”

From the popular science programs at the Piedmont Environmental Center to sports-themed camps, High Point Parks and Rec will be ready. If stay-at-home orders continue, the department will be ready for that as well.

“If we need to scale back, we will be able to do that. It depends on where we are in a few weeks,” Tillery said.

Parents and kids will continue to adjust to the changes.

“I think as long as we stay busy and there are options like the trails, we will make it,” Frank said.

Like High Point, Kernersville and the YMCA, camps are planning to start their summer camp schedule on time and make adjustments if necessary.

Greensboro’s Park and Recreation Department has not made a decision regarding their summer camps.