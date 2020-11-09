Local doctors expect daily coronavirus case numbers to continue breaking records in the days, weeks ahead

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are a record-breaking number of hospitalizations across North Carolina and in the Piedmont Triad.

Cone Health reported their highest number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 on Monday.

Doctors tell FOX8 they expect their numbers to continue to break records in the coming days and weeks.

Ninety-two people are getting treated for the coronavirus throughout the Cone Health System. Seventy-five patients are at the Green Valley campus.

“The odds are getting better and better that if you attend an event with 10 or more people, there’s going to be someone positive,” said Dr. Brent McQuaid, the chief medical officer for the Green Valley hospital.

The message is simple: The coronavirus is not going away.

In fact, Mcquaid told FOX8 the virus is spreading even more.

“On average, every person is giving it to more than one other person,” he said.

Since September, the numbers across the Triad are steadily going up.

Each day, 800-1,000 people come to the COVID hospital on Green Valley Road to get tested for the virus.

The number of positive test results are increasing.

While Cone Health has enough beds and PPE for now, things could change in the coming weeks.

“I’m about to cancel my own family’s plans for Thanksgiving because I don’t think that it’s wise,” McQuaid said.

That’s his biggest concern, that there will be an even larger surge of cases as people celebrate the holidays with their families and socialize indoors.

“I would feel better about the winter if we started to see the disease turn from not spreading, to starting to see the numbers go down. We haven’t seen that yet,” McQuaid said.

So he’s warning everyone to start social distancing and wearing masks before it gets worse.

“If the numbers continue to climb, and our health systems are threatened, then at a very high level there’s going to need some sort of step back, in terms of what social mobility people are allowed to have,” said McQuaid.

Most of the hospitalizations are people over 60 years old with health problems.

However, McQuaid told FOX8, they have seen some younger patients with little to no medical history have complications with the virus.

