Local crafters struggling amid coronavirus pandemic as markets move online

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Many events have had to be cancelled or postponed to accommodate social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes artisan shows and vintage markets, which can be a main source of income for some small businesses.

Southern Charm at the Farm would have had their 10th show on Saturday at Tanglewood Park.

In a bittersweet move, the event has been moved online to keep the show going.

“Usually, on a day like today, a beautiful sunny day out here on a Friday, we would be setting up on this field,” Ben Holder said.

Instead, he and his wife, Charlotte, are working on their virtual vendor booth for Saturday’s online market.

“It’s hard to get the bigger pieces out, stage them, take pictures of them, edit them, then upload them,” Charlotte said.

The Clemmons based husband and wife team own Knot Works, a custom order furniture and wood shop company.

Each fall and spring, they look forward to the Southern Charm at the Farm show and market.

They love interacting with the people and the electric atmosphere.

“It’s something special. There’s a special feeling at the show every time,” Ben said. “But the spring show, the weather’s right, the temperature…It just comes together naturally every time.”

But the sales are important to them, too.

“A third of our sales comes from Southern Charm. Especially the spring show. I’s a big money maker,” Ben said.

The popular event helps small business owners.

“We have thousands and thousand s of people who come out,” said Allison Dahl, the show owner.

It all came to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic hit the Triad.

“Because of COVID-19, a lot of people had to change a lot of things. It’s no different for us,” Dahl said. “We’ve transferred being a physical show to an online show. We’re going to try and make it as successful as we can.”

The change was a difficult decision for everyone.

“We wanted to make this something for folks to look forward to while everyone is stuck at home on the couch,” Dahl said.

But her main concern was small, local companies like the Holders, who depend on the shows.

“Supporting small businesses is huge. That’s the whole reason why Southern Charm was started in the first place,” Dahl said. “To give the mom and pop businesses a platform to sell.”

They’re all hoping the community will come together, despite the change of plans, and keep sales and spirits high.

“Come and support local. Now is the time. You have a lot of these big box stores who are shut down because of the virus,” Ben said. “Here’s a great chance to be able to support so many local people in your area.”

On Saturday at 9 a.m., Southern Charm at the Farm will release a shopping link on their Facebook page and website.

All shoppers have to do is click on the link the shop at the vendors’ virtual booths.