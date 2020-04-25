Local companies and businesses turning to thermal cameras to detect COVID-19

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Businesses in the Triad have begun to adopt the idea of allowing thermal cameras inside of their facilities to help them potentially detect COVID-19.

WYN Technologies in High Point recently began to install thermal cameras for a handful of companies.

Most of these have been manufacturing facilities or private companies that do contract work.

The cameras are set up at the entrance of the companies building. They scan a person’s body temperature and display what it is.

If a person enters with a fever, or with their temperature 100 degrees or higher, it will sound an alarm.

This acts as an alert to staff that that person is displaying possible COVID-19 symptoms and should be asked to leave the premises.

“If we can catch and make sure that when they walk in, nobody has a fever, and you’ve had to walk through that and keep everyone safe, it gives peace of mind to know that everything is okay,” explained Jeffery Trenter.

He is the owner of Carport Central, a Mount Airy company, who is looking to adapt these thermal cameras.

The limits to the cameras are they aren’t as successful in outside environments.

Right now, they cannot take temperatures from the back of a person’s head, and they cannot detect other COVID-19 symptoms.

However, they are a building block for local companies to develop the best safety measures to fit their staff.