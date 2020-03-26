Lidl hiring up to 1,000 temporary employees to help amid coronavirus crisis, offering workers COVID-19 healthcare at no cost

A person arrives to go shopping at a branch of Lidl supermarket in south London, on January 10, 2018. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Va. — The coronavirus crisis has many without jobs as unemployment numbers surge, but grocery chain Lidl is looking for more help to help handle increased demand.

Lidl US plans to hire up to 1,000 temporary employees across the country for up to two months.

“Every day, our number one priority is the health and safety of our customers and our team, and that is our primary focus during this public health emergency,” said Lidl US Chairman Roman Heini. “The new positions announced today will help us better meet the unprecedented needs of our customers. We are working hard to serve them and protect the health of our employees who are playing a critical role.”

All new employees will also be immediately eligible for medical benefits covering testing and treatment for COVID-19 at no cost.

Workers already enrolled in the company’s health insurance will automatically receive these benefits as well.

A listing of all available positions is online on the Lidl careers website.