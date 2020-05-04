Lexington Skate Park closed due to crowds

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Due to social distancing concerns, skateboarders in Lexington will have to find another safe place to skate for now.

Branson Pierce and Nick Cecil are two friends who had their plans set for a fun Monday. They arrived at the Lexington Skate Park, got their skateboards out of the car and walked toward the front gate.

That’s when they saw the closed sign, a chain wrapped around the gate and the lock.

“We were going to make a day trip,” Cecil said. “We were going to go down there, skate around, then swim. We got here, and it’s closed. It’s a real tragedy.”

The Lexington Skate Park is now like the nearby playground and basketball court: lifeless.

Lexington Parks and Recreation officials closed the skate park because crowds were too large this past weekend.

Plus there was very little social distancing. Laura Duran is the Parks and Recreation Director. She said closing the skate park was not an easy decision.

“We were disappointed too,” Duran said. “We don’t want to close parks. It feels contradictory to what we want to be doing. We want people to come out and enjoy parks and more people the better usually. But not now.”

Cecil said the Lexington Skate Park is one of the best parks in Davidson County.

“The layers are incredible. Lots of drops, stairs. It’s awesome. They don’t have this at Doak Park in Thomasville,” Cecil said.

Duran added that the Lexington Skate Park also means a lot to the city.

“We have people coming in from Greensboro, Charlotte, Boone and Asheville. I’ve heard of people coming from other states,” Duran said.

Lexington Parks and Recreation is using social media and other means to let people know the skate park is temporarily closed.

“Most of the time, people call us and ask are we going to be open, and our message is we are right now. I can’t tell you the situation tomorrow,” Duran said.

The day of the park closure has arrived. Of course, skaters like Cecil feel a bit let down.

“I understand why. It’s with all of the stuff. It’s not good. It’s a disappointment, but it’s alright,” Cecil said.

With the skate park temporarily closed, Cecil and his friends have to think of a new plan.

“We do a lot of street skating. So we will go to a closed spot, abandoned, find some stairs and hop off of those,” Cecil said.

While Lexington Skate Park is off limits, a landscaping crew will take advantage of the quiet time and plant additional flowers and trees.