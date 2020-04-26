Lexington mother speaks out after grandmother dies from coronavirus

LEXINGTON, N.C. — An 89-year-old woman is one of two confirmed COVID-19 deaths at a Davidson county nursing home.

Now her family is speaking out to warn others after they say she wasn’t given a fighting chance.

Pictures and memories are all Cassie Gallimore has left of her grandmother, Evelyn Helms.

“She had a contagious smile, she was very vibrant, thriving, 89 years old. Spunky. Everybody loved her. She was just a pleasure to be around. She is going to be greatly missed,” Gallimore said.

Last week Cassie’s family called Alston Brook to check on Evelyn — a daily ritual after COVID-19 restrictions banned visitors at nursing facilities across the country.

They were told she had a urinary tract infection that was being treated. The following day when they called, they found out she was on oxygen.

“We asked numerous times if a COVID-19 test could be taken, from day one. Because we knew that there were tests, that there were positive tests in the nursing home,” Gallimore explained.

Linda Howard, the president of Alston Brook, confirmed with FOX8 that there were positive cases but would not specify if staff or patients tested positive.

“They were on different halls. They said that she had not been exposed to the COVID-19. They had locked the door to that hallway. We were told that she did not have symptoms of COVID-19,” Gallimore stated.

Within days Cassie said her grandmother’s health declined. The family tells FOX8 the otherwise healthy woman was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

“She was so bad that her kidneys were shutting down,” Gallimore said.

Evelyn was admitted to the COVID-19 floor and could barely breathe. She passed away the next day leaving Cassie and her family heartbroken and confused.

“I don’t believe that she got the care that she should have gotten,” Gallimore said.

Cassie’s family thinks Evelyn had COVID-19 while she was being treated for a UTI at the nursing home and is waiting for her medical records.

“She could’ve had a fighting chance. We are all my grandmother’s voice and it’s not going to bring her back but it may save somebody else’s grandparents, grandma and grandfather,” Gallimore explained.

Howard told FOX8 they are testing for COVID-19 and would not disclose if everyone is being tested or just those with symptoms. Howard also stated the two patients who died had major underlying health conditions. Evelyn’s family said she had Alzheimer’s but was otherwise healthy. When FOX8 asked about what the protocol is when someone tests positive for coronavirus, we were told that information would not be released.