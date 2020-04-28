Lexington mayor talks about how he is handling COVID-19

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The coronavirus is hitting every community differently. But one thing is the same everywhere: people are struggling with closed businesses, lost hours, lost jobs and schools closed.

FOX8’s Tracy Clemons is checking in with some Piedmont mayors to see how they’re making out. The first installment in this series is Mayor Newell Clark in Lexington.

“The biggest challenge I`m hearing from parents is dealing with their children being at home and being home schooled. That`s of course a challenge,” Mayor Clark said. “The other piece that I`m starting to get calls about and dialogue with is the lack of work and needing to get back to work. They`re scared about dollars and the scarcity of those.”

Mayor Clark says for the most part, people in Lexington are following social distancing recommendations. But there’s always room to do more.

“Our biggest challenge was folks are home, and they were taking their entire families to the grocery store or wherever they were going for that essential need. We had to really push that education to get folks to understand the difficulties of congregating their families,” Mayor Clark said. “As you know here in Davidson County, we have the third largest lake in North Carolina — High Rock Lake — and we`ve had some warm weekends. That`s been something for the sheriff and wildlife to control. Folks were piling on boats and going out having a good time. It was a matter of getting folks to understand this still applies even if you`re on water.”

The mayor says it took Lexington almost 10 years to recover from the Great Recession that hit in 2008-09. This storm hit just as the city was moving forward and gaining momentum.

“I feel like we were just in a position, we were more balanced as an economy. We had in terms of our small business, in terms of our manufacturing, our tourism, all of that was in a very good place. So I feel like the bounceback for our smaller communities will be faster than what we`ve seen in the past,” Mayor Clark said. “And I`m already recognizing that. People are eager to get back to it. Stay focused, continue to practice social distancing. Continue to practice good hygiene. We`re going to work towards reopening Lexington and Davidson County and North Carolina. But we have to do that in a smart way. I think the governor put it best. It`s not like a light switch we`re just gonna flip on. It`s more like a dimmer switch that we`ll gradually raise up.”