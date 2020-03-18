Lexington man offers advice after testing positive for coronavirus; ‘Be kind to each other’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A Lexington man has a few words of wisdom after he tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus, WBTV reports.

“Be kind to each other, because you never know when it’s your time," Barry Adams told the station. "When the good Lord calls you, it’s your time.”

The 51-year-old man, who already had a condition that limits his lung capacity, first noticed he wasn't feeling well on Friday. He checked in at the care center at his trucking company with what he described as flu symptoms.

“And that’s what I thought it was," he said. "And they told me it was walking pneumonia or corona.”

The results have not yet been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but, just to be safe, Adams is now in quarantine at home, along with his wife and daughter, WBTV reports.

Yet despite being quarantined with them, he says they can't be in the room with him.

“Not without a mask and gloves on,” he said.

Friends and family have been helping by dropping off supplies, and Adams is using cough medicine and an inhaler he got from his doctor.

Until he gets his results Friday, he's following doctor's orders.

“Just get plenty of rest and stay hydrated,” he told WBTV.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video