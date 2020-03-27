Lexington enacts curfew to prevent spread of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- The City of Lexington will soon be under a curfew, according to a notice from city officials.

Mayor Newell Clark has enacted a public safety curfew beginning Saturday. Under this curfew, people may not travel on any public streets, alleys or roadways or visit public property between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The curfew is set to remain in place until midnight of April 18.

People in search of medical help, food or other necessary commodities or services are exempt.

"The intent of these additional safety measures is to ensure the maximum number of people possible are kept well, while enabling essential services to continue, and to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the maximum extent possible," the city said in the notice.

Visit the City of Lexington website for more information.