Lessened capacity restrictions now in effect for restaurants, gyms, other businesses in Triad

Lessened capacity restrictions are now in effect for restaurants, gyms and other businesses in the Triad.

Under an updated executive order, museums, aquariums, retail businesses, shops, barbershops, salons and personal care facilities will be allowed to reopen at 100% capacity.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and pools can reopen at 75% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors.

“I’m excited to see what happens. It’s nice to see us returning to some sense of normalcy,” said Brandon Ward, a manager at Jake’s Pub and Billiards in Greensboro.

The restaurant is open until 2 a.m. on Friday for the first time in about one year.

“We have to remain cautiously optimistic that people will follow the rules to keep our patrons and our staff safe,” Ward said.

There are ordering stations at the bar and signs reminding people to keep their distance. Ward says they’re also holding capacity at 75% inside and outside to avoid overcrowding.

“Having 25% more people in the evening…will make a big difference. The kitchen is going to get hit a lot harder. Hopefully, being open until 2 a.m., we can extend that dinner rush out, so people aren’t just rushing in at 7 p.m. to try and get everything done,” he explained.

In Winston-Salem, Mystic Ginger co-owner Naznin Nasrin wants to expand her hours for customers in the next few weeks.

“If they’re here, I’m here. Maybe in the next two or three weeks I’m not changing my hours until I start to see people coming because…the electricity costs,” she said.

Only a handful of people have been coming in to the restaurant on 4th Street for lunches and dinners over the past few months.

“I’m always positive. The last few months I was so depressed. I was thinking like tomorrow is my last day. I’m not going to come tomorrow. But somehow I made it, so I’m pretty positive. I think it will be good,” Nasrin said.

Both restaurants are urging people to keep supporting local after a tough year on small eateries and their employees.

“They’re all very excited to have people coming in. I hope they make a lot of money tonight, remind them why they’re in the industry. Serving people is what we love to do here. I’m excited,” Ward said.