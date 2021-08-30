Last call! NC to stop offering $100 cards with vaccinations on Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Tuesday is your last chance to get vaccinated and make $100 in the process.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will end its $100 Summer Card program.

The state launched the program offering $25 cards to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated. On Aug. 4, the state bumped that number up to $100.

Anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $100 card after vaccination at certain locations. Anyone who drives others can get a $25 Summer Card each time they drive someone to an appointment.

“As the more contagious Delta variant of the virus is spreading across North Carolina, people should get vaccinated now to protect themselves and their communities,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “With record numbers of people needing ICU care, do not wait to vaccinate.”

You can find a vaccination site offering cash cards on the NCDHHS website or by calling (888) 675-4567.