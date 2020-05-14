LabCorp announces new additions to their services to protect people from COVID-19

At-home diagnostic testing and expanded health screenings are now available.

LabCorp announced Thursday multiple new additions to their services to protect people, their families and their workplaces from the coronavirus.

“As workplaces, governments, other businesses, parks, schools, day cares and health care settings try to reopen, they need to understand where the virus is and try to contain it where they can,” said Brian Caveney, the chief medical officer and president of diagnostics for LabCorp.

That’s where testing comes in.

The Burlington-based company released new details on its efforts to help contain the spread of COVID-19 through enhanced screening and at-home testing kits.

“We provide very easy to follow picture instructions in the box. It is a nasal swab,” Caveney said. “You just put it back in the package and FedEx it to us overnight.”

People will get their results in just 1-2 days.

LabCorp also introduced a fingerstick, or dried blood spot, antibody test.

People do need to either get a prescription for the tests from their doctor or go through LabCorp’s online medical screening beforehand.

“This is a very different virus than many others we have fought in the past. A pretty significant portion of people who have it are asymptomatic,” Caveney said.

The company is also working with businesses to try and get people back to work.

“We’re able to offer COVID-19 testing where it makes sense to them for their employers,” Caveney said. “Temperature checks as employees come into work, doing screening questionnaires to see if people have been exposed to others or have symptoms themselves, and then doing the testing itself for employers.”

Caveney says the company has already completed more than 1.5 million tests nationwide. They’re averaging about 75,000 tests a day.

A large percentage of those tests are done at the Burlington location.

Caveney says its just the beginning. They’re working on increasing lab capacity and getting the necessary reagents and resources to handle as many tests as possible.

“We’ve been working 24/7 for the past two or three months to increase our capacity. Literally daily conversations with state and federal authorities,” he said. “Particularly as states start to reopen, as employers start to get people back to work, as schools start to get back into session, we need to be able to provide the capacity that it takes for them to have those answers they need to keep a safe environment.”