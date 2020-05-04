Kroger is donating 200,00 gallons of milk to food banks amid the coronavirus crisis.

America’s largest supermarket chain said it will direct the surplus milk to Feeding America food banks and community organizations through the end of August.

It’s good news for both dairy farmers and families in need.

With businesses such as restaurants and hotels forced to close during the pandemic, the milk would have likely spoiled.

Diary farmers across America are even dumping milk because of the lower demand.

The initiative is an expansion of a partnership between Kroger and its dairy suppliers to make sure food-insecure communities are getting the milk they need.

The surplus milk would have typically been sold to restaurants, schools and hotels.

Kroger is donating the processing and packaging of the milk and will oversee transportation to local food banks in some areas.