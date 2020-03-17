Kevin Durant among 4 Brooklyn Nets to test positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN reports.

All four of the players are in isolation and one of the players is exhibiting symptoms.

Kevin Durant confirmed to The Athletic's Shams Charania that he is one of the four players to test positive.

Durant told Charania he is feeling fine, adding, "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."

The other three Nets players' names have not been released.

The four Nets join Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons as players to test positive for the virus.