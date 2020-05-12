Kernersville customers frustrated as FedEx faces ‘temporary service delay’

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — There’s a delivery dilemma for several people in the Triad area who are waiting on their shipments.

FedEx Ground tells us they’re experiencing a temporary service delay in the Kernersville area.

“I’m just very frustrated in the fact that I know the company sent them and I know they are in Kernersville which is 15 minutes from me, but yet I can’t go get them,” said a woman in Guilford County who asked not to be identified.

The woman ordered two twin beds for her grandchildren more than a week ago and she has yet to receive them. However, she has received several notifications alerting her that her order was at the hub but just hadn’t been shipped yet.

She told us she’s not the only one who’s dealing with this same issue in the area. She told us other people in her neighborhood on NextDoor have appeared to have the same issue with shipments not being transported out.

“I placed an order on April 30 with a company out of Georgia. It was through Amazon for two twins beds, and according to the FedEx tracking they arrived at the Kernersville hub May 2nd,” the woman said.

FedEx Ground sent FOX8 a statement regarding the issue:

“FedEx Ground is experiencing a surge of package volume due to e-commerce growth during the current pandemic that has resulted in a temporary service delay for some packages in the Kernersville area. We offer our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused by these delays and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingency plans designed to restore service levels. Customers may track their packages or contact customer service by visiting www.fedex.com.”

The woman who shared her story says she understands COVID-19 is the reason for the delay but says the communication from FedEx needs to be more upfront.

“At least let your customers know, you know, ‘It`s probably going to be two weeks before I get your package to you,’ and don`t constantly keep telling me that things are out for delivery when they`re not,” said the woman.

FedEx also told us they have implemented contingency plans in the place to help restore service levels.