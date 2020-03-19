Kernersville Chick-fil-A temporarily closing after employee experiences coronavirus symptoms

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- The Kernersville Chick-fil-A is temporarily closing after an employee experienced symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

David Grix, the franchise operator for the Kernersville location, released the following statement:

Kernersville Community,

We take very seriously the health and well-being of all of our guests and Team Members, which is why I wanted to update you on a recent situation.

Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to temporarily close our restaurant after learning someone on my team has started to experience symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and has been in close contact with a person who has a confirmed diagnosis. No Team Members at the restaurant have been diagnosed with COVID-19 at this time.

The restaurant is being disinfected and deep cleaned in accordance with public health guidelines. A reopening date will be determined soon.

Thank you for your patience as we navigate this unprecedented situation. We look forward to serving you again soon.

David Grix

Franchise Operator at Chick-fil-A Kernersville