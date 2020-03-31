Kernersville Chick-fil-A reopens after employee experiences coronavirus-like symptoms, disinfecting store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- The Kernersville Chick-fil-A is back in business after temporarily closing.

On March 18, David Grix, the franchise operator for the Kernersville location, said the store was temporarily closing after an employee can in close contact with someone with a confirmed coronavirus diagnosis and began experiencing symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

The store was "thoroughly disinfected and deep cleaned by a third party cleaner" before reopening on Monday.

Grix released the following statement about the store reopening:

Kenersville Community, I’m excited to share that our restaurant will reopen on Monday, March 30th for drive-thru and Mobile curbside ordering. We will be open from 8:00am - 8:00pm. While our restaurant was temporarily closed, it was thoroughly disinfected and deep cleaned by a third party cleaner. Any Team Member who may have experienced symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will only return to work after meeting clearance criteria outlined by the CDC. To ensure the safety of our guests and our team, we are constantly monitoring the health of our Team Members and have taken robust precautions to provide a safe dining experience. As a reminder, we will be serving guests in the drive-thru and Mobile curbside only. For a quick, limited-contact experience, please order your favorite meal on the

Chick-fil-A App and pick up in the drive-thru or at one of our designated Mobile Curbside parking spaces. Thank you for your patience as we worked through this process. I will continue to monitor this closely, as we all are, in the coming weeks and months ahead. We look forward to serving you soon! David Grix

Operator, Chick-fil-A of Kernersville

