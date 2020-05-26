Kernersville cancels Fourth of July events

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville has canceled its upcoming Independence Day events over concerns about how to implement social distancing and regulations, according to the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce.

The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and Town of Kernersville canceled the annual 5K run, parade, concert held at Raider Field and fireworks planned to be held on July 4, 2020.

Organizers fear typical crowds, which they say typically reaches thousands, would create too much risk amid the current guidelines.

“Each of the entities involved care about the wellbeing of the Kernersville community and have decided to explore other avenues to bring the citizens together at a potential later date,” the chamber of commerce said. “Each of the involved organizations would like for the community to know that this was not an easy decision to make and encourage them to celebrate our country’s Independence Day safely.”