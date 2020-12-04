Judge names expert to scrutinize NC prison virus response

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge has agreed to name a third-party expert to scrutinize the COVID-19 response within North Carolina’s prison system.
Prisons are experiencing a surge in cases and a growing number of inmates have been hospitalized.
Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier said on Friday that he’s worried about the pressure the coronavirus is now placing upon correctional institutions.
A key task of the special master he picked will be to ensure that additional inmates at higher risk for COVID-19 complications can serve at home or in safer settings.
Rozier also wants all correctional workers who come in contact with prisoners tested every two weeks.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- UN health chief: World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end
- NC woman wins $250,000 from scratch-off ticket
- Scene from ‘Elf’ comes to life as Buddy meets dad in Boston
- Federal judge orders DHS to restore DACA, open new applications
- Triad Together Challenge encouraging people to shop local amid the pandemic