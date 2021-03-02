Johnson & Johnson 1-dose vaccine to arrive in Forsyth County this week

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County is getting ready for its first shipment of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

The county, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health will begin offering the new vaccine in addition to the COVID-19 vaccines already in use.

Sometime this week, the three organizations expect to receive 9,000 doses.

The county stressed that, like the other two vaccines, which more than a million North Carolinians have received, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is built on years of research and has been proven to be safe and effective.

The Johnson & Johnson requires only one shot, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. This new vaccine also does not need extreme cold storage, so it is easier to ship and store.

“We’re excited to have another tested, safe and effective vaccine available,” said Public Health Director Joshua Swift. “This will be significant in our collective efforts to vaccinate the community and make sure everyone has access to the vaccine. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it is your turn for a vaccine, regardless of the type of vaccine that is available.“

“A one-shot vaccine is a game-changer,” said Dr. Pam Oliver, executive vice president and president Novant Health physician network “We recognize that it can be difficult to take time off work, especially twice in a month. With a one-dose option, it’s now even easier for people to protect themselves against COVID-19. Like the two-dose vaccines already available, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective. A third vaccine option also means additional appointments for our community, which is a step in the right direction.”

“As an infectious disease physician, I am confident that having another safe and effective vaccine will bring us one step closer to protecting our community,” said Wake Forest Baptist Health President Dr. Kevin High. “All three of these vaccines have been found to be effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths and we are grateful to those right here in the Triad who were among the almost 45,000 volunteers who participated in the clinical trial for this vaccine.”