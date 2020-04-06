John Taylor of Duran Duran tests positive for coronavirus

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 18: Musician John Taylor of Duran Duran performs onstage at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 18, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

John Taylor, bassist of the band Duran Duran, shared personal news Sunday, admitting that he tested positive for the coronavirus about three weeks ago.

Taylor shared the news on the band’s social media accounts.

“Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old – I like to think I am – or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 – but after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu’, I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn’t mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover,” he said.

He said he wanted to speak out in responses to the fear the pandemic has caused.

“My heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain,” he said. “But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.”

Taylor says he can’t wait to be back onstage and share new music.