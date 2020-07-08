Jimmie Johnson to return to racing after testing negative for coronavirus following positive test Friday

CONCORD, N.C. — Jimmie Johnson is getting back on the road!

The seven-time NASCAR champion has been cleared to get back to competition after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday afternoon.

“My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we’ve received over the last several days,” Johnson said. “I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro. I’m excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend.”

This weekend, Johnson returned to the track for the Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro Zl1 1LE for Hendrick Motorsports.

After his positive test, Johnson skipped Sunday’s race at Indianapolis, the first time he has ever missed the race throughout his NASCAR career.

On Monday, he tested negative, and he tested negative again on Tuesday.

His physician cleared him to race on Tuesday evening.

The racer never showed symptoms, and four Hendrick Motorsports crew members tested negative.