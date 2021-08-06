‘It’s getting tiring’: Triad families talk pandemic parenting as COVID cases among children rise

(WGHP) — Many Triad families say they do not expect to change their fall plans despite a rise in COVID cases among children.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 923 cases among kids aged 5-9 over the last week of July.

There were 162 cases among the same age group the week of July 4.

“It’s no end. It seems like there’s no end. I’m feeling like I just want to take the kids out. They still want to be social. They want to go outside and feel the sun on them,” Sierra Watson said.

Watson is one of several parents who told FOX8 they still feel comfortable despite the increase.

“They actually both don’t mind masks at all and sometimes remind me to put my mask on when we’re going indoors, so they’ve definitely understood absorbed and acclimated to the changes,” Tim McLaughlin said.

His children are five and ten years old. McLaughlin doesn’t anticipate changing fall plans for his kids before the start of the school year.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how the school year plays out. I work for Guilford County Schools, so I have a vested interest in how the school board will come at our reentry policies,” he said.

“As a parent, I’m definitely concerned. It’s something that’s always in the back of my mind,” said parent Sabrina Davenport.

According to the Academy of Pediatrics, children represented 14.3% of total cumulated cases since the pandemic began.

For the week ending July 29, children were 19% of reported weekly COVID-19 cases.

“It’s been kind of stressful, and we’re ready for it to go back to normal,” Davenport said.