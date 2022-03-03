It’s been 2 years since the 1st COVID-19 case was confirmed in NC

(WGHP) — It’s been two years since the first presumptive positive COVID case was reported in North Carolina.

The first case was a person in Wake County on March 3, 2020, who had traveled home from Washington state.

Since then, NC has seen over 2 million cases, and nearly 250,000 in the Piedmont Triad.

Throughout the two years, hospitals have seen massive amounts of COVID patients. The US was forced to go under a mandatory lockdown as cases and deaths continued to rise.

In 2021, health officials introduced key game-changers like Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines to help slow the spread of the virus.

As cases began to decline, state and local governments eased up on restrictions like mask mandates in indoor settings, but health officials advise we must remain vigilant as we are still amid a pandemic.

“That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be a good citizen…lay low for five days if you are unvaccinated, and get tested three to five days after exposure. Wear your mask,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, MD, an infectious disease expert for Atrium Health Wake Forest.