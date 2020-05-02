‘It is no joke and it has totally changed my family for the rest of my life’: Asheboro woman loses husband and father-in-law to COVID-19

ASHEBORO, N.C. — It’s an unimaginable loss. Donna Hunt’s husband passed away from COVID-19 complications last Saturday. Three weeks earlier, his dad died in the same hospital from the same virus.

“‘I’m sorry I can’t be there with you,’ and he said, ‘Me too,’ and he said, ‘Well I’ve got to go, they are coming in now to put me on the vent,’ and I said, ‘Bye, I love you,'” Hunt said.

It was Hunt’s last conversation with her husband. Ronald Hunt stayed on a ventilator for 23 days, and during those weeks the nurses at Wesley Long Hospital were her salvation.

“I would always call up there and they would put the phone by Ronald’s ear and let me talk to him every day, sometimes twice a day,” Hunt said.

Ronald Hunt and his dad, Harlen, both ended up in the hospital with COVID-19 at the start of April. On April 4, Harlen passed away.

Donna Hunt and her mother-in-law, who both tested positive for the virus, were in isolation when they learned the news.

“So she and I could not be together because we were at two different stages of the virus. So we were not together when she found out he had passed, her husband, which made me feel so bad,” Hunt said.

Ronald’s dad died while he was still in the hospital fighting for his life, but his health wasn’t improving.

On April 25, a nurse held up the phone while his family said goodbye.

“My granddaughter, my 3-year-old granddaughter Cora said, ‘I love you,’ and right after that the nurse got back on the phone, ‘Miss Donna, I’m so sorry, his heart just stopped.’ So it makes me smile that she was the last one he heard here on this earth,” Hunt said.

Donna Hunt buried her husband five days later.

She says strict visitor restrictions at hospitals and funeral homes cheated her family out of being able to be by her husband’s side or a chance to mourn properly.

It’s a pain she hopes no one else ever has to live through.

“It is no joke and it has totally changed my family for the rest of my life and I just can’t stress that enough. People need to pay heed that it is real,” Hunt said.