Is one COVID-19 vaccine better than another? Cone Health chief pharmacy officer weighs in

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More vaccines, more availability and more confusion, especially when it comes to effectiveness.

Some say it’s gotten worse with the recent approval of the Johnson and Johnson single shot.

Doctors say all three vaccines are good, but they’re not the same.

Cone Health’s chief pharmacy officer says the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all accomplish the same goal, which is to prevent severe infection, hospitalization and death.

“All three of them work similarly in that they make our bodies create a little bit of that spike protein to the COVID-19 virus, which then stimulates our immune system to create antibodies to it, so if we are ever exposed to COVID-19 virus, our natural immunity or our now-made immunity with the antibodies from that vaccine will then fight the virus,” said DeAnne Brooks.

The new, single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson has shown less impressive efficacy outcomes than the other vaccines, but doctors say it still measures up in the most important area, which is preventing people from dying of COVID-19.

“We have to remember that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been tested at a different time when we do have some of these variants that are now out in the population as well, so all of those things need to be taken into consideration,” said Brooks.

Johnson & Johnson can also be stored at normal refrigerated temperatures and is beneficial for people who are hard to reach.

Although the vaccines’ effectiveness vary, health officials are still encouraging everyone to take what they can get.