Interactive map shows percentage of vaccinated North Carolinians by county

Coronavirus

(WGHP) — North Carolinians continue to get vaccinated as the COVID-19 pandemic carries on.

Cases have been trending down since the surge in late July, August and early September.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 59% of people in the state have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55% are fully vaccinated.

The following map shows a breakdown of the percentages of vaccinated North Carolinians by county:

Dare County has the highest percentage of residents fully vaccinated, at 67.7%. The county with the lowest percentage of vaccinated residents is Hoke County, at 29%.

As of data from the NCDHHS on Oct. 28, there have been 1,475,148 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and 17,977 people have died from the virus.

