Inside Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s COVID-19 research study

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As COVID-19 made its way into the Piedmont Triad, health care workers at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center quickly realized they needed to develop a way to track the virus, as well as the people who became infected.

Seventy-five staff members started working around the clock to develop a prospective population-based surveillance study, while also evaluating their own healthcare workers, due to their high risk of contracting COVID-19.

“We started working on a program to be able to help our patients help us,” said Dr. John Sanders, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s chief of infectious diseases.

The health care system’s statisticians worked out an algorithm, which determined how many tests they would need throughout 20 counties in WFBMC’s area, as well as 20 counties in Atrium Health’s, which is also part of the subgroup of the larger study.

“We have figured out that with as few as 300 tests in each of those counties, properly distributed by gender, and age, and minority status, that we can make some reasonable estimates of prevalence, of how much infection has already been in those counties,” Sanders said.

By demographically distributing the tests, they’re able to draw detailed maps of what our area’s infection rates truly are.

“It’s very much like political polling. You don’t need to ask everybody in a county who they’re going to vote for to have an estimate,” Sanders said.

The team will also over-sample some geographic areas and populations where it believes more data needs to be collected.

Researchers started sending out kits to a few thousand people last week, adding that there are two types of kits with different purposes. The first is a kit where a volunteer pricks their finger, then take a drop of blood and put it on a cassette, which looks similar to a pregnancy test. After a few minutes, a few bars appear on the test. Participants then take a picture of the test with their phone, which goes into an app, then the test is interpreted by computers and human experts before the data goes into their database.

The second kit also starts with a prick of the finger, but then the blood goes into a cotton tip applicator. The volunteer then mails the kit back so researchers can do more extensive testing. This not only allows them to see if people have developed antibodies, but also validates the results of commercial and at-home tests.

“How many of us are getting infected and have no symptoms or mild symptoms,” Sanders said. “We can look for antibodies that might be important to generate for a vaccine.”

The North Carolina General Assembly is providing $100,000 in immediate funding to allow the researchers to purchase and mail the kits.

“We weren’t selected to do it, we were already establishing it on our own,” Sanders said.

There were a few kinks at first, but he adds they’re now in the phase of fixing and expanding, as well as increasing advertising of the project for more patients.

Some of the results are already coming back.

“We are not seeing that we’ve had a whole lot of transmission in the area yet, but I don’t have enough data to really make broad estimates for the community,” Sanders said.

Sanders says they hope to have hundreds of thousands of participants for the study, which they anticipate will continue for about a year.

As for if Sanders believes North Carolina is close to being able to reopen, he says the state has been very fortunate, largely thanks to measures put in place by state and local leaders.

“I am getting increasingly hopeful that we are coming to a point where it is safe to start making some of those decisions, especially as we put more and more of these systems into place so that we can track the impact of that,” he said.

In partnership with clients, beneficiaries and employees, researchers believe they’ll be able to start many of the questions still surrounding the virus.

“We don’t know for sure that you can’t get it again,” Sanders said.

All of the data will be shared in real-time with appropriate government agencies, according to Sanders.

If you’re interested in participating in the study, you can learn how to get involved by calling (336) 70-COVID, or emailing CV19Survey@wakehealth.edu.