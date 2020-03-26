Indianapolis 500 postponed until Aug. 23 due to coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS — The INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway are postponing the 2020 Indianapolis 500, according to a news release.

The 104th edition of the race, which was originally scheduled for May 24, will take place on Aug. 23.

The GMR Grand Prix, which was originally scheduled for May 9, will take place on July 4 on the IMS road course.

“The Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500,” Roger Penske said. “However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing. We will continue to focus on ways we can enhance the customer experience in the months ahead, and I’m confident we will welcome fans with a transformed facility and a global spectacle when we run the world’s greatest race.”

Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles added, “Memorial Day weekend has always provided Indianapolis 500 fans an opportunity to honor the men and women who have fought and sacrificed for our nation’s freedom. This August, we’ll also have a unique and powerful opportunity to honor the contributions and heroism of the doctors, nurses, first responders and National Guard members serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. We’re grateful for the patience of our fans as we’ve navigated this situation, and we extend our thanks to NBC for its terrific partnership and diligent work to maximize broadcast coverage with this new schedule.”