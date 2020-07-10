Increased demand, supply shortage causing delay for COVID-19 results in Triad

After being tested for COVID-19 at a Triad CVS, Cory Odell waited more than a week for results.

“They said it would be about 2-4 days, but I think this is day 8 now,” Odell said Friday. “I don’t want to expose everyone (at work) to it, but at the same time, I could be missing out on days of work and not actually have it.”

Odell isn’t alone. According to officials with the state’s Coronavirus Task Force, an increased demand for nationwide testing is slowing down testing processing times.

Secretary for the NC Department of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen also reported ongoing supply chain challenges involving chemicals needed for testing.

“We expect there will be a bump in the turnaround time, but it will be temporary as we move through the sort of nursing home set of tests we’re requiring at a national level,” said Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Eric Hargan.

During a visit to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Friday, Hargan said testing was reaching more marginalized communities.

“We’re seeing an increase locally. The more disadvantaged communities are getting to the national levels of testing overall which is really welcome news,” he said.

Odell was notified Friday afternoon of a negative test for COVID-19 after several attempts to reach both CVS and Labcorp for information.

A spokesperson for Labcorp says until recently, the company was able to return results in just 1-2 days. With less available supplies and equipment, it now takes 4-6.

The company reports that hospitalized patients will still get results faster.

Odell said while inconvenient, people should still get tested if needed.

“I still think it’s important that everyone does it, even if in some cases you’re not feeling bad.”