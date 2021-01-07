‘I’m excited’; Triad healthcare workers reflect on first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, look ahead to second dose

Health care workers treating COVID-19 patients every day in the Piedmont should soon be completely vaccinated against the virus.

On Friday, a number of doctors and nurses at Cone Health facilities will get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Cone Health started vaccinating its employees in mid-December. FOX8 spoke with several doctors and nurses on that first day. Some said they could not even feel the needle and felt fine after.

We checked in with them again about their experience leading up to their second dose to see if they had any other side effects in the following weeks.

“I was excited to get shot number one. As you know, we were just waiting to get it. The first couple of hours were not bad. I didn’t feel the injection or the medicine going into me. By the evening, I just had some soreness in my deltoid muscle where I got the injection. It lasted about 24 hours. It was a little more than the flu shot,” Dr. Jayashree Ravishankar said. Dr. Ravishankar is an infectious disease specialist with Cone Health.

Ann Councilman is a registered nurse at Cone Health’s Green Valley campus. She said she had a similar experience.

“So it went really great. I think that, other than about 24 hours later, I could tell that I had an injection similar to when I get the flu shot. Other than that, there were no other symptoms I could think of. So, the soreness in my arm probably lasted about 24 hours and then it started to subside and go away. And of course, I’m almost three weeks out and I have no soreness in my arm, no symptoms,” Councilman said.

And the chief medical officer at Green Valley said he had no symptoms at all.

“I felt just fine. I had no side effects whatsoever from the injection,” Dr. Brent McQuaid said.

The three said getting the second dose is exciting.

“I’m honestly excited because I feel like this kind of puts the stamps of finalizing my COVID vaccination with this. I think this gives us hope,” Councilman said.

“Yeah of course, you know it will be out of the way, which is good. I’ll be immune so that’s reassuring, once I’ve had that second injection. So I’m excited about that,” Dr. McQuaid.

They are finishing their vaccination at a critical time when cases are continuing to climb. On Jan. 7, the midnight census of the health care facilities showed more than 250 COVID-19 patients.

“We believe that the case load that we have for COVID patients will double in our region over the next three to four weeks, which is scary because most hospitals in our region are very near our capacity right now. So the prospect of having double the amount of patients is very alarming,” Dr. McQuaid said.

“If this continues it will burst at the seams in a month’s time. So we all have to have this collective will to double down as the vaccine is being rolled out, let us not get into any unnecessary trouble and let us not get sick,“ Dr. Ravishankar said.

The positive impact from vaccinations will likely not help in these first few weeks, but Dr. McQuaid says the more people who get vaccinated, the more it will help in the months to come.

“As I go into this second vaccination, the landscape around me and the hospital environment is very busy. So it gives me reassurance that better days are to come and this won’t last forever,” Councilman said.

Since their first shot, all three medical professionals say they have fielded questions from loved ones and patients about the experience.

“It is each person’s decision whether they choose to get the vaccine or not get the vaccine. Every individual person will have different side effects, but what I’ve been hearing from my colleagues and my peers is their side effects have been really minimal,” Councilman said.

“I will tell people when it’s your turn and the vaccine is available, please do go and get it. The risk of getting the virus and the risk of the illness and the consequence of the illness really is terrible, it really outweighs the risk of getting the virus,” Dr. Ravishankar said.