Ibraham Elementary School in Winston-Salem moves to remote learning after more than 30 staff members enter quarantine

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — More than 30 staff members at Ibraham Elementary School are in quarantine, forcing the school into remote learning.

On Wednesday, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced that Ibraham Elementary School had more than 30 staff members in quarantine.

Due to the number of staff members in quarantine, the school will move into remote learning beginning on Monday, and the school will remain closed to students and staff until Dec. 7.

Staff who are asymptomatic and are still able to teach remotely will be able to do so.

“This situation is somewhat unique as it does not appear the vast majority of the cases are connected,” said Tricia McManus, WS/FCS interim superintendent. “Community spread is playing a large role in what’s impacting this school. Many staff members report being exposed to someone positive within their daily lives. They are now doing what they need to do to keep themselves and others safe and following quarantine guidelines which means they aren’t coming to school.”

Ibraham Principal Angie Choplin said, “A large number of substitutes at school is not what’s best for students. By having the remote learning days and a holiday break this week, and then moving instruction on-line next week, we have the opportunity for folks to safely finish quarantine. Hopefully, this way we can protect staff and students, help them all safely navigate this virus but still provide students with much needed instruction, remotely.”

School officials are working closely with the local health department. They will continue to monitor to determine if any of the cases will eventually constitute an official cluster. WS/FCS continues to await further guidance from local health officials.

WS/FCS says that their top priority is for the health and safety of each student and staff member. WS/FCS will move forward with efforts to ensure proper cleaning takes place and contact tracing continues to identify any potential exposures. The process to disinfect and sanitize the school is underway.